Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has issued a threat to demolish his house in Abuja due to tenants who have defaulted on rent payments for three years.

Fayose made this announcement through a post on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, as reported by Tribune Online.

Fayose expressed his frustration with the tenants, who not only refused to pay the overdue rent but also dragged him to court, leveraging court adjournments to prolong their stay in the property without payment.

In his post, Fayose stated his intention to demolish the house regardless of the consequences, urging the tenants to return to their villages if they can no longer afford to live in Abuja.

He said, “Three years, you never paid rent. You dey do gra-gra inside the court. Na your house? Na your baba house? God go punish you. The tenant said na dem get the house. Ole tenants.

“I will demolish the house. Let the Nigerian government jail me if they want to. How can I get a house and tenants go dey owe me to the tune of three years and dem go dey hide for court? No justice. No be by forced to stay in Abuja o. If you cannot pay rent in Abuja, go to your village and stay.

“No dey play wayo-wayo game inside the court and be staying inside person property for free. Let me commit the offence. Let me break the house. Make dem detain me for one week after they will bail me.

“But una go don comot first. The rest go be history. Okay?”

