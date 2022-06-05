Unpaid national minimum wage: Parliamentary workers begin strike action Monday

Members of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) at the weekend said they will embark on a strike action on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The association in a statement dated June 5, 2022 and titled: ‘PASAN declares indefinite strike to demand full implementation of the revised Conditions of Service (2018)’, was signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Hammed Awobifa.

“The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN) National Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly at its joint Congress Meeting of 2nd June 2022, resolved to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the National Assembly Management to implement the subsisting MoU jointly signed by NASC and NASS management and PASAN on the 13th of April, 2021.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“PASAN had issued a communiqué on the 28th March 2022, where it demanded full implementation of the subsisting MoU and the Revised Conditions of Service, it also Notified the National Assembly management of Twenty-One (21) Days, Fourteen (14) Days and Seven (7) Days Service of Notice for Industrial Action if by 31st May, 2022, National Assembly Management failed to comply with the Congress resolution.





“Highlight of the items in the MoU include but not limited to: 24 months arrears of Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment in which Management paid only 16 months, leaving a balance of 8 months 13 days.

“Full implementation of the Conditions of Service as entered to in the MoU signed in April 2021. To which implementation had started but stopped.

“In view of this unfortunate development, the Association is embarking on an indefinite strike commencing from 12 midnight on Sunday 5th June, 2022,” he disclosed.