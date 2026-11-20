The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing fresh criticism over allegations that lawyers handling more than 200 court cases involving the party have yet to receive payment for their professional services.

The Coalition of West African Journalists (COWAJ), which raised the concern, has urged the party’s leadership to urgently settle the alleged outstanding legal fees, warning that the development could further compound its challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Rotimi Sulyman, COWAJ said the affected lawyers had continued representing the party in various legal battles since its primaries in June without receiving payment.

The organisation also expressed concern that some of the lawyers were members of the ADC leadership, including individuals occupying sensitive positions within the party.

Sulyman said their membership of the party or leadership positions should not be used as a reason to deny them payment for professional services rendered.

“Those handling these cases are not doing the party a favour simply because they are members or leaders of the ADC.

They are professionals who have committed their time, expertise and resources to defending the party’s interests. They deserve to be paid,” he said.

He acknowledged that the party might be facing financial and political challenges but maintained that such difficulties should not prevent it from addressing the entitlements of lawyers engaged to handle its cases.

COWAJ, therefore, appealed to the party’s leadership, particularly its national officers, to demonstrate responsibility by settling the outstanding fees or reaching an agreement with the affected legal practitioners.

The organisation noted that the latest allegation came against the backdrop of an earlier controversy involving claims that workers at the party’s national secretariat went for months without receiving their salaries until the matter was brought to public attention.

It warned that allowing the allegations to persist could affect the party’s public image and raise questions about its internal administration, financial discipline and capacity to manage its affairs.

According to Sulyman, the party should treat the matter as an urgent internal concern rather than allow it to develop into another public controversy.

He stressed that lawyers representing the ADC were important stakeholders whose contributions remained critical, particularly as the party continued to face legal challenges over its political structure and activities.

The coalition urged the ADC leadership to honour its financial obligations and ensure that lawyers defending its interests were not left to bear the cost of its legal battles.

The party had yet to publicly respond to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.

Efforts to reach its National Legal Adviser, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, for comments were unsuccessful, as he could not be reached before the report was filed.