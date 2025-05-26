Unpaid ground rent: FCTA seals FIRS, Access bank, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed the premises of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Access Bank, and Total Energy in Wuse over unpaid ground rent.

The exercise took place on Monday in Abuja, where the FCTA took possession of the properties.

The Director of Lands, FCTA, Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze, explained to newsmen that the exercise marked the commencement of taking possession of more than 4,794 revoked properties by the FCTA.

He stated that the FIRS building, located in Wuse Zone 5, owed ground rent to the FCTA for 25 years.

He added that the Access Bank building, located on Plot No. 2456, Wuse I, Cadastral Zone A02, Abuja, belongs to Rana Tahir Furniture Nig. Ltd., and had not paid ground rent for 34 years.

Earlier, the enforcement team sealed Total Energy, located on Plot 534, Cadastral Zone A02, Wuse Zone 1, belonging to Total PLC, over unpaid ground rent for more than 10 years.

The Director of Development Control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, said the action was taken to assume possession of the property, which had been revoked in March.

Galadima recalled that the FCTA had announced its decision to take possession of more than 4,000 revoked properties in the territory due to non-payment of ground rent for over 10 years.

