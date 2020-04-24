Unnecessary loss of lives at Adiatu/Odo Oru axis in Ogbomoso

On several occasions, we have advocated for the rehabilitation of Idi Abebe-Odo Oru-Ikoyi road in Ogbomoso through reports, visits, advocacy, engagement and appeals to stakeholders. We thank God that Oyo State has listed the road among the roads that need rehabilitation, and re-awarded the contract for repairs recently, but the rate of road accidents in the past few weeks has been disturbing for the residents in the town.

Some portions of the road have been greatly damaged and drivers are keeping to one, lane, causing a lot of road accidents which have killed many residents of the town.

From our organisation, Ceders for Human Welfare (CEHUWE), we reinforced efforts by paying advocacy visits to the police, the unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the commander of Oyo State Road Management Agency (ORTMA) in Ogbomoso and the office of the caretaker chairman, Ogbomoso North Local Government Area.

Consultations were made by our team of young men with possible solutions as palliative measures to curb accidents and loss of lives on the road. Kudos to the community near the road for putting some measures in place. The effort of the community has helped a little to curb accidents and we are still expecting the state government to do the overall repair.

Specials thanks to individuals who have supported the clarion call of support in finding an alternative solution, even though we are still waiting for the responses from the government as promised by the chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ajagbe, and the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Oyo State, Professor Raphael Afonja.

The efforts of the community have been helpful as needed items are available and measures have been put in place to, at least, repair the road. We promised to give out the list of the donors that supported the community initiative and the reports of spending by the time the project eventually gets completed.

But the truth that we cannot hide from is that a stitch in time saves nine and there is a need to stop incessant deaths from road mishaps due to the terrible condition of this road.

Bukola Olatunji,

Ogbomoso.

