UNN student recounts how he survived party that killed four colleagues

A 24-year-old student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has recounted how he survived an off-campus gathering that claimed the lives of four students in Nsukka, Enugu State, after losing consciousness and waking up hours later to find his friends motionless.

The Art Education student said the incident occurred during a party organised by his friend, David, to celebrate the completion of his final examinations.

According to the survivor, about 10 people attended the gathering at the host’s residence in Hilltop, Nsukka, where they consumed two bottles of alcoholic drinks, Magic Moment and Best, while playing Truth and Dare.

He told the Vanguard that the party began at about 11:30 a.m. and that the participants were sharing the drinks when one of them suddenly started vomiting.

Recounting how he lost consciousness, the student told our Crime Editor that he initially took the participant to the toilet before returning to clean the vomit on the floor.

He narrated: “During the party, one of the participants started vomiting. I took him to the toilet and asked him to clean himself up. I then came out to clean the vomit on the floor.

“After that, I suddenly lost consciousness. However, I noticed that my legs had become stiff, and I could no longer walk.

“When I regained consciousness at about 9 p.m., I heard someone saying that a ghost was shaking. I woke up and managed to look into the parlour, where I saw the host and other participants lying on the floor.”

The survivor said he contacted a friend immediately after regaining consciousness, but the friend, who came to the residence and saw their condition, left without helping them.

He also expressed disappointment over the actions of another individual who reportedly arrived at the scene and began recording the victims instead of seeking medical assistance for them.

He said another friend later responded to his call and helped transport the affected students to Bishop Shanahan Hospital and other hospitals in Nsukka for treatment.

Providing details about the environment in which the incident occurred, the survivor said the gathering took place in a parlour with the doors and windows shut.

He explained that a generator was running outside in the corridor while the fan inside the room was switched on.

The student also ruled out the possibility that illicit drugs were consumed during the gathering, maintaining that the participants only drank alcohol.

“We didn’t smoke, and there was no drug there. We took only alcohol. We had just two bottles for about 10 people, so the quantity each person drank was very little, not even up to a quarter of a party cup,” he said.

Meanwhile, the survivor disclosed that he was still experiencing stiffness in his legs, although his condition had gradually improved.

He said the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Simon Otuanya, had visited him to assess his condition, alongside some local government representatives, friends and police officers.

According to him, police officers who visited also questioned whether the students had disagreements with anyone or suspected that the drinks might have been tampered with.

The survivor, however, said he had no reason to suspect the host, whom he described as someone who did not keep malice. He added that he also saw David among those lying motionless when he regained consciousness.

He said the host’s brother later confirmed that David was receiving treatment at Bishop Shanahan Hospital.

“People have been asking me whether someone poisoned the drinks. Even the police officers who came asked whether we had issues with anyone or suspected anybody.

“But the host is not someone who keeps malice. I also saw him lying on the floor when I regained consciousness. His brother later confirmed that he was receiving treatment at Bishop Shanahan Hospital,” he said.

Describing the incident as frightening, the student said the experience had changed his attitude towards alcohol consumption, adding that he did not intend to drink again.

“This was the first time I took alcohol and experienced such a condition. I think this will be the last time I will ever take alcohol,” he said.