UNN graduates 11,010 as 186 bag First Class

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN), Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, said that the school graduated 11,010 while 186 graduates bagged first class honours during its 49th convocation ceremony.

Igwe made the announcement at the Ekpo Convocation Arena in the University of Nigeria Nsukka, on Friday, during the convocation ceremony of the University for conferment of first degrees and diploma certificates.

According to him, 7,513 students received first degrees while 3,497 students received post-graduate degrees and diploma certificates.

He added that out of the 11,010 graduates, 186 bagged first-class (honours) degrees, 4,048 made it to the second-class honours (Upper Division), 5,118 made it to the second-class honours (Lower Division) degrees.

For the third-class and pass degrees, 1,101 graduates and 79 graduates respectively were awarded, while 408 graduates earned unclassified degrees. The diplomas are made up of one distinction, 23 credits, 39 merits and seven passes.

Igwe also urged the graduands to always put in their best and not allow the socio-economic condition in the country, especially the high rate of unemployment to diminish the value of their graduation.

He challenged them to go further and create business opportunities for themselves and others.

“Always remind yourself that you have earned a degree and certificate that is recognisable in virtually every country of the world, and I know many alumni of the University have used the same degree to achieve great things across the world,” he added.

Nwankwo Abel Nwogboji, from the department of Combined Social Sciences, was named the best graduating student of the 2018//2019 academic session. He graduated with 4.98 /5.00 CGPA. He combined Religion and Cultural Studies / Public Administration and Local Government (PALG).

