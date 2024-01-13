The University of Nigeria Nzuka (UNN) Alumni Association has honoured the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emanuel Iwuanyanwu, as a life patron of the association.

The National President of the Association, Lady Dr Doris Okoroh, made the official presentation of the award when she led the members on a courtesy visit to Chief Iwuanyanwu at his Glas House office in Owerri on Friday.

The President who equally decorated Chief Iwuanyanwu, said that the decision to appoint Chief Iwuanyanwu as the life patron of the association was reached at the recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Makurdi, Benue state

The president also stated that His Excellency, GTB Tobi, was also approved as a life patron of the association

She said that, looking at the track records of both patriots, the NEC resolved to elevate the appointees

According to the president, ” Having considered your age and your good track records, we resolved to elevate you and Chief Tobi to the enviable position of our life patrons.”

Okoroh commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for all his assistance and continued love for the University, adding that such love and concern never changed

She informed Chief Iwuanyanwu that after she emerged as the National President of the association, the body mobilised members to create awareness as well as instituted an annual award for deserving persons in the society.

Responding shortly after receiving the honour, Chief Iwuanyanwu expressed deep appreciation for the honour given to him by the association.

He recalled that at the age of 75, he had done a lot of things, including building an ultra-modern cathedral church for the Anglican Diocese of Ikeduru in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

Describing the University of Nigeria Nsuka as a prestigious University, regretted the wrong impression created against the institution, which he experienced throughout his years of studies there

While thanking the leadership of the association for honouring him as a life patron, Iwuanyanwu said that he cherishes the honour and thanks God for everything.

