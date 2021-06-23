Unknown person cuts, takes away 7-year-old boy’s hand in Kwara

A yet to be identified person has reportedly lured three young Quranic male students to a bush and cut off the hand of one of the lads for suspected ritual purpose in Pategi town, Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the unknown person at about 10:30 pm, on Monday, cut off the right hand of the seven-year-old boy identified as Usman Abubakar, said to be one of the Quranic (Alimanjiri) students of one Mallam Aliu Adamu School in Pategi.

In a statement by the public relations officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state command, Babawale Afolabi, the victim narrated how “one man came to the town and lured him and two other Alimajiris to enter a car with the assurances that he was taking them to a place to give them enough food to eat.

“The suspect, who is now at large with the part of the hand he cut, then drove into a bush and when he was struggling to cut his hand the other boys (the other two Alimajiri) escaped from the suspect.

“It was noticed that the victim has considerably lost a lot of blood. Hence, an officer was instructed to lead the people who brought the victim to Pategi General Hospital for prompt medical attention in order to save his life.

“Presently, our officer is in the hospital where the victim is being attended to.

“Three other surveillance officers have also been directed to go to the scene of the incident as described by the victim.

“Efforts is also ongoing to alert and share the information with other security agencies in Pategi local government area so that the suspect could be arrested.”

