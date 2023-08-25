Unidentified gunmen have murdered a retired President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Makurdi, Benue State, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

The retired Judge was said to have been killed and her corpse was found by her son at her residence located at No. 1, Wantor Kwange Street, opposite School of Medicine, Benue State University (BSU), Gboko Road, Thursday night

It was gathered from family sources that at the time her body was found in her residence, the body had started to decompose.

The source further said that the son had reported the murder case at the “E” Division Police station, Makurdi.

The source said, “Her corpse seems to be decomposing at the time the body was found, suggesting, she must have been killed before yesterday, (Thursday).

The Divisional Police Officer, E division, SP Daniel Ezeala could not be immediately reached for comments but a competent police source confirmed the incident.

The police source said, “Yes, it is true. Yesterday, Thursday, August 24, 2023, her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not looking too okay; meaning that it (death) couldn’t have happened yesterday (Thursday), maybe it happened the day before yesterday.”

“The son is giving useful information that may lead to the arrest of suspects in connection with the incident.

The police source told our correspondent that efforts were on to unravel the cause of death and those behind the act.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get the details of the incident.

