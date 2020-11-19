Unknown gunmen attack Dickson’s home, kill police Inspector in Bayelsa

Yet-to-be identified gunmen suspected to be assassins, yesterday, attacked the country home of former governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson in Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama Local Government Area killing a police Inspector during an exchange of gunfire.

According to a police report, on 19 November 2020, about 0200 hours, the unknown gunmen who came in three speedboats through the Forcados River attempted to invade the residence of Hon. Dickson but were repelled by Policemen on duty.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat further explained that “an Inspector of Police who sustained gunshots injuries resulting from the fierce encounter with the gunmen, later died and his corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.

Other parts of the statement read: “the Command condoles with the family and relatives of the Inspector of Police who fought gallantly with his team to prevent the gunmen from invading the residence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli fsi, have visited the scene and appeals to members of the community to remain calm as the command is working assiduously to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

According to community sources, Dickson and his family were not in the compound during the attack, as they were far away in Abuja and Yenagoa for about three weeks.

The former Governor has however condoled with the immediate family of the late police officer, the Inspector General of Police, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of police and the entire police team on the death of the gallant policeman.

Dickson who said that this period was indeed a trying one to the country, the police and the security agencies called on the society to give them the requisite support to effectively carry out the sensitive duty of securing the society.

The former Governor said that the Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies have commenced immediate investigation to unravel those who perpetrated the heinous acts.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in the bid to fish out those behind the cruel act.

He called on his supporters across the Ijaw nation give relevant information to the police to aid their investigation into the crime while urging everybody to remain calm to await the outcome of the police investigation.

