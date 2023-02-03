Unknown gunmen have attacked the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship candidate in Ebonyi, Prof. Benard Odoh’s convoy and killed his driver, while some others sustained deferent degrees of injuries.

APGA Director of Media Charles Otu confirmed the development in a statement he signed Friday and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

According to Otu, the candidate was returning from a campaign rally in the area when they ran into the ambush at the Rest House area, along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway.

Otu, said the gunmen parked Sienna bus along the road, then opened fire on the convoy with particular aim at the candidate’s vehicle which was completely shattered.

He regrets that Odoh’s driver who was reportedly shot later died due to the severity of the gunshot injuries he sustained.

Otu, also noted that Odoh’s Police orderly and another officer who maneuver the vehicle out of the area also sustained bullet injuries.

This is the second major attempt on the life of the APGA candidate after he was attacked last year in Izzi Local Government Area, where he was going for campaign.

Those injured are receiving treatment at a hospital in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Mr Otu while noting that one of the cars in the convoy was set ablaze added that about five persons are still missing from the attack.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer SP Chris Anyanwu, said he was not aware of the attack and promised to get back to the press when he gets to the office.

