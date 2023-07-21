About 10 children between the ages of three and 13 have been reported to have lost their lives by a yet-to-be-identified suspected strange respiratory infection which broke out in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local government area of Kaduna.

Chief Medical Director of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Dr Isaac Nathaniel confirmed the outbreak to reporters in Kafanchan.

Also, Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Comrade Yunana Markus Barde, confirmed the outbreak of the strange disease, calling on the citizens to be proactive and proceed to the hospital whenever they discover children from 0-13 years are confronted with certain symptoms.

The Council Chairman listed the symptoms to include; difficulty in breathing; blockage of airways in the throat; Excessive pains in the throat and runny nose.

“Personnel in Primary Healthcare across the local government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and parents are advised to act accordingly. Some individuals are hiding some of the victims. We should know that the catastrophe is not to their detriment alone but to the society at large.

“According to the report, the outbreak had already claimed the lives of the victims, which if care is not taken as a result of ignorance and negligence will claim more,” he said.

According to a resident of the town, Bulus Ishaya “we can not really say what is the cause of the disease or what is being responsible for the infection”.

He added, “All we know is that we started noticing that most of the children are finding it difficult to breathe.”

