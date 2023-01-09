UNIZIK student shot dead while attempting to collect sim card from stolen phone

“A 200L student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik) Awka, Anambra State by the name, Daniel has been reportedly shot dead by armed robbers while trying to recover his phone from them in his Ifite-Awka lodge.”

According to reports, Daniel, from the department of Philosophy lost his life Sunday evening while trying to drag his phone with the armed robbers that came to raid his lodge.

According to an eyewitness, Daniel obediently gave his phone to the armed robbers but requested for his Sim card, the robbers agreed to give him his sim. Holding an already set gun and struggling to remove a phone on a tight pack to give Daniel’s Sim to him resulted in the mistake pull of the trigger.

During the process, he was shot in his stomach.

To show that it was a mistake, the shooter shouted ‘JESUS’ and quickly ran away.

Daniel was quickly rushed to the hospital.

Sadly, he gave up the ghost due to the excess loss of blood.

‘The question is why would a guy drag a phone with armed robbers? The eye-witness asks.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said “I got this unfortunate information from the Unizik SUG president, yesternight. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate, please.





