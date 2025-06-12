UNIZIK student dies after jumping from 3-storey building

A male student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, lost his life after allegedly consuming hard drugs and subsequently jumping from a three-storey building.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the heartbreaking incident occurred last Thursday around 8:00 p.m at a lodge near Royal Kitchen Junction, Ifite-Awka, a location not far from the university gate.

Eye wtnesses in the area reported hearing a loud thud, prompting a rush to the scene where the young man was found lying in a pool of blood, critically injured.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was identified as a tenant in the lodge.

Shockingly, when concerned residents checked his room, his roommate was found in an incoherent state, allegedly under the influence of the same substances they had taken earlier.

Despite efforts to save him, the student was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital. The roommate is currently in custody and will be questioned further once he regains stability.

Authorities are working diligently to contact the deceased’s family and investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

