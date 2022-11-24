UNIZIK gets new five office spaces for dept of estate management

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has taken delivery of five new ultra modern offices for the Departments of Estate Management, Faculty of Environmental Sciences of the Varsity.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the five office spaces were attracted by Dr Joseph Chukwudi Onyejiaka of the Department of Estate Management through the Chief Executive Office (CEO), of Arnold and Associates, Mr Arnold Chukwuebuka Ekweoba and Sure Homes and Land, Mr Osorachukwu Ani.

While inaugurating the offices, the university vice-chancellor, Professor Charles Esimone, thanked the benefactors for their magnanimity, remarking that it was high time the university Alumni started contributing to the development of the institution.

He described the benefactors as worthy ambassadors of the university and commended Dr. Onyejiaka for attracting such a project to the University.

Professor Esimone further promised to extend his support to the faculty by building a befitting building, and support the furnishing of the offices to make it more conducive.

He disclosed that he had graciously approved the take-off of three new programmes – Water Resources, Urban and Rural Planning and Maritime Institute, all under the environmental sciences.

In a remark, the Dean of the faculty, Professor Ifeanyi Enete, expressed optimism that the vice chancellor would continue to support the faculty, and commended him for approving three new programmes for the faculty, which, according to him, were awaiting accreditation.

He equally eulogised the benefactors, urging them not to rest on their oars.

The head of Department of Estate Management, Dr Celestine Ugonabo, while welcoming his audience, lauded the vice chancellor for graciously approving the remodeling aimed at providing an enabling environment to help staff become more productive.

One of the benefactors, Mr Ekweoba, who is the CEO of Arnold and Associates, who spoke on behalf of others, said the gesture was informed by his desire to solve office space challenges being faced by lecturers in the department and by extension, the university.

He disclosed that he had also given scholarships to over 20 students at different points to enable them to graduate seamlessly.

Nigerian Tribune learnt, the gesture was aimed at solving the office space problem in the department, as well as add to the existing office spaces in the university.