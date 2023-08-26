Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has demoted some lecturers involved in sexual harassment of students.

This was disclosed by Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor of the university on Public Relations and Special Duties.

Ojukwu, in the statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Awka on Saturday, however, debunked social media reports that students of the university recently staged a protest over sexual harassment on campus.

The VC’s media adviser said there was an ongoing investigation concerning alleged sexual harassment by some lecturers, adding that the Vice Chancellor had removed the affected lecturers from their official positions and issued those affected strong warning letters.

Ojukwu’s statement read in part, The attention of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Management has been drawn to a publication in the social media that female students of our university were protesting sexual harassment by lecturers in the university. It is important to state that there was no protest of any sort at the university.

“However, there is an ongoing investigation concerning alleged sexual harassment by some lecturers. The Vice-Chancellor immediately removed the affected lecturers from their official positions and issued those affected with strong warning letters in the affected departments. Unfortunately, the students who alleged sexual harassment were not forthcoming to testify before the investigation panel.

“However, the Vice Chancellor additionally summoned the affected departments to a meeting where he expressed the university’s displeasure and warned lecturers and staff to desist from all actions that would bring the name of the university into disrepute.

“He warned that the university management will severely punish erring staff, especially those who are molesting or sexually harassing our students.

“The Vice-Chancellor has therefore made a dedicated telephone number available to enable students to report all forms of harassment by staff, especially sexual harassment.

” He further assures students of the renewed determination of the university to protect them and treat all forms of allegations of sexual harassment with the seriousness they deserve and confidentially.

