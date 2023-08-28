The methods and procedures adopted by the University of Maiduguri for releasing the students’ results after graduation need to be improved.

The process of releasing students’ final results is unpunctual. Students spend much time at home waiting for results after graduation. This act of delaying has thrown an unknown number of students into a state of dilemma that results in conflicts between them and their parents.

When the parents are anxious to know their ward’s fate, and the children have to keep pacifying them that the result will soon be out. Sometimes, this results in a serious disagreement between parents and children. Most parents whose wards fall victim to such delayed results lose hope in their children, thinking the children have wasted their resources at the school.

Presently, there are students I heard were chased out of their homes by their parents because they failed to present their results. I know of a lady whose parents usually mock her, saying that she went to the University of Maiduguri for prostitution just because she failed to present her results.

Let me conclude by saying, that there are many students out there facing the same problem as a result of the delay from the university. Therefore, we are pleading with the University of Maiduguri to fix the institution’s system of realising results, so as not to tie down the destiny of their students.

Many are awaiting their results in order to get employed by companies and government agencies. However, as a result of the delay in releasing result, they could be disqualified. We are pleading with the management of the University of Maiduguri to do the needful and reconsider the result system for the benefit of their students.

Ismail Adamu Abdullahi, Toro, Bauchi State

