University of Jos gets new Vice-Chancellor

Former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Patricia Mamko Lar, has been appointed the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos.

In a statement signed by the university’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Emmanuel Madugu, the announcement was made by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the university, Senator Grace Folashade Bent, during a special meeting of the 15th Governing Council on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Presenting the letter of appointment to Professor Lar, Senator Bent charged the incoming Vice-Chancellor to be focused.

“This historic achievement represents a new chapter in the University’s leadership journey and carries with it great expectations for a brighter, more progressive, and prosperous future for the institution.

“As the first woman to occupy this prestigious office, your emergence sends a powerful message about leadership, excellence, inclusion, and the limitless possibilities of women in academia and institutional governance”.

“We are confident that your wealth of experience, academic accomplishments, leadership qualities, and commitment to the advancement of knowledge will provide the vision, courage, and direction required to take the University of Jos to greater heights,” he said.