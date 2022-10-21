University of Ilorin announces October 24 as resumption date

Authorities of the University of Ilorin, Kwara state have said that the institution will resume academic activities on October 24, 2022, following the suspension of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, on Friday, the announcement of the resumption followed the ratification of the amended academic calendar by the university senate at its 291st meeting on Friday.

The statement also said that final year and postgraduate students are expected back on campus on Monday, while other returning students will resume on December 15 when the 2021/2022 academic session would commence.

“Following the suspension of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Ilorin has concluded arrangements for the resumption of academic activities on Monday, October 24, 2022.

“This follows the ratification of the amended academic calendar by the University Senate at its 291st meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022.

“According to the amended academic calendar, final year and postgraduate students are expected back on campus on Monday, 24th October 2022, while other categories of returning students will resume on December 15th when the 2021/2022 academic session commences.

“Also, students of the Faculties of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, who are yet to complete their rain semester examinations before the commencement of the strike on February 14, 2022, are expected to resume on October 24th to conclude such examinations.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE