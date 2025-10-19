University of Ilesa denies claims of unpaid staff

The management of the University of Ilesa has refuted claims that its staff have gone unpaid for several months.

In a statement signed by Mr Babatunde Fanawopo, Senior Assistant Registrar, Corporate Service and Information Unit, the university described the report as false.

According to him, “the report is nothing but a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of our fast-growing University and discredit the unwavering commitment of the Osun State Government to education and human capital development.”

He explained that the university has been consistent and prompt in paying salaries to all verified and regularised staff.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Ilesa has been consistent and prompt in the payment of salaries to all duly verified and regularised staff. The State Government, under the purposeful leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has remained steadfast in its support for the University and its workforce,” he stated.

Fanawopo noted that newly engaged employees must complete documentation and biometric verification before being added to the government’s payroll.

“It is important to note that, like every reputable organisation, the University operates within established administrative and regulatory frameworks. Newly engaged staff must undergo due documentation, profiling, and biometric verification before being fully captured on the government’s payroll. It is when these processes are concluded that they will be included on the payroll,” he said.

He added that the state government has shown continued transparency and goodwill toward the university.

“The current administration has not only demonstrated transparency and accountability in this process but has also shown unmatched goodwill toward the University. This includes the regularisation of over 400 temporary staff of the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, and the full clearance of all outstanding allowances before the University’s formal take-off.”

The statement also expressed appreciation for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s support for the institution’s growth.

“The University of Ilesa strongly aligns with and appreciates the visionary leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, whose administration continues to invest heavily in the University’s infrastructure, academic advancement, and staff welfare.”

The university urged the public to disregard what it called a false report.

“We therefore urge members of the public to disregard the malicious publication designed to sow discord and distrust. The University of Ilesa remains focused on its mandate to deliver quality education, uphold integrity, and contribute meaningfully to the intellectual and socio-economic growth of Osun State.”

Fanawopo concluded by reaffirming the institution’s dedication to its mission.

“The University stands tall today as a symbol of academic rebirth, not of neglect. We reaffirm our commitment to excellence, transparency, and the continuous progress of all categories of staff and students,” he said.

