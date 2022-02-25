University of Calabar staff member dies inside swimming pool

A staff membr of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) identified as Mr Ubongwho who worked at the university’s Registrar’s Office has been found dead inside a swimming pool in Calabar, the state capital.

The incident, said to have taken place at about 2:00 a.m., was at Orange Resort swimming pool located at 151 MCC Road, Ikot Uduak, Akai Efa, Calabar Municipal, Calabar.

The man was found dead after he said he was going to cool himself as a result of the hot weather.

Mr Ubong, aged 41, went missing in the resort, only for his body to be found floating on top of the pool water hours later.

A source who spoke under anonymity explained that the UNICAL member of staff went to the bar to buy some drinks and food after he left his house at the resort.

“He came to the hotel to cool off himself because of the intense heat we are experiencing in Calabar. While at the hotel, he went to buy some drinks and food at the bar. He later went to the pool without informing anyone.

“It was at about 2:00 a.m. when the barman was working on the day’s sales that he realised someone hadn’t paid his bills.

“As they kept searching the resort, they saw his body floating on top of the swimming pool.

“They called the police who came and arrested the Manager and the Barman and took them to the Divisional Police Station (Division B) at Parliamentary Extension.” the source said.

Although the police were yet to issue a public statement at the time of this report, the two suspects were still in police custody on Friday morning.