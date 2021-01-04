University of Benin resumes February 1

Academic activities are scheduled to commence at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Monday, February 1, 2021, almost one year after it was shut down following a protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over poor working conditions.

A statement on Benin yesterday by the spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, explained that at the end of a meeting of the University’s Senate on Monday, January 4, 2021, it was resolved that old Students of the Institution should come into residence on the 30th of January for the continuation of First Semester lectures on Monday, February 1, 2021, for the amended calendar for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 Academic sessions.

Mrs Ehanire explained that the Semester is expected to run until the 1st of April, 2021, while Second Semester is billed to commence on April 5, 2021.

Going by the 2020/2021 amended calendar, she disclosed that fresh students are to under-go on-line clearance from Monday 5 to Friday, April 30, 2021, and commence orientation on May 3, 2021.

For all returning students (old and new), the instruction’s public relations officer added that they will be required to fill an online questionnaire and submit the print-out to the Dean of Students before resumption; adhere strictly to the non-medical protocols of compulsory use of face masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing while possession of an android/smartphone or device is advised, as e-learning has become inevitable.

Also, Mrs Ehanire noted that all returning students are expected to comply with acceptable dress codes as determined by the University in line with societal norms and values while those with any ailment are to ensure that they are properly treated before resumption.

