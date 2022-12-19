University of Abuja gets new 49 professors

THE Governing Council of University of Abuja, under the chairmanship of Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, has approved the promotion of 49 academic staff to professorial rank.

While 22 staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 27 were promoted to the rank of associate professor.

Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, who conveyed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the University Governing Council approved the promotion of the academic staff at its 94th and 95th Regular meetings which took place on Wednesday 5th, Thursday 6th October 2022 and Thursday 8th, Friday 9th December 2022, respectively.

A breakdown of the approved promotion showed that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include radiology, veterinary pathology, political science, Islamic studies, history and diplomatic studies, biological sciences, guidance and counselling, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, and public law.

Other fields of the professors and associate professors are economics, chemistry, physics, veterinary anatomy, theatre arts, mechanical engineering, public administration, sociology, computer science, and philosophy.

In a congratulatory message, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, rejoiced with the academic staff for attaining the professorial rank, noting that they were promoted, following Council’s reception of positive assessments of their works.

According to Na’Allah, the University management, with the support and guidance of the Council, would continue to encourage staff to be hardworking, dutiful and disciplined, adding that it will never promote mediocrity nor indolence.





The Vice-Chancellor said, “While congratulating you on your promotion to the professorial rank, I urge you to continue to demonstrate consistent hard work, high quality teaching and research, all of which have contributed immensely to your elevation to this much-coveted ranks.

“Let me also encourage other academics to be more steadfast and hardworking because we are determined to have well-trained staff, who can hold their heads high and have the capacity and passion to drive our great University into joining the league of world-class universities.”

Na’Allah added that in this recent promotion, “A number of exceptional female academics were also promoted to professorial cadre, and the University is very proud of this.

Among them is Aisha Sani Maikudi, who is the youngest and first female law professor from Katsina State and indeed the North West Region, promoted as a Professor of International Law”.