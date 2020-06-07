University lecturer slumps, dies in his apartment

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has announced the death of a senior lecturer, Dr Gilbert Ibitola, who reportedly slumped and died in his apartment.

Dr Dipo Akomolafe, the ASUU Chairman in the institution, announced the death in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa.

He said the deceased, who was of the Department of Physical Sciences, died on Friday.

Akomolafe described Ibitola as a brilliant scholar and a great physicist who devoted his life time to teaching, research and community service.

He also described the deceased as a humourous and humble academician whose life was worthy of emulation.

“With deep regret but total submission to the will of God, ASUU, OAUSTECH chapter, announces the sudden, painful and shocking death of one of our members, Dr Gilbert Ibitola.

“He reportedly slumped and died in his apartment on Friday. Until his death, he was a senior lecturer in the Department. of Physical Sciences and he was once the acting and pioneer Head of Department.

“Ibitola was a brilliant scholar and great physicist who devoted his life time to teaching, research and community service which contributed immensely to the growth and development of the department and the university at large.

“He has several publications in renowned academic journals to his credit and has not been known to compromise academic standard in his research pursuit in any way or form.

“The union will greatly miss his comradeship, his department will miss his academic contributions and the university will eternally mourn his demise, praying that God should grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the 58 -year-old lecturer, who was born on January 8, 1962, left behind a wife and three children.

