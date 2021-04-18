Univasa comes alive in Ibadan

Ride-hailing platform, Univasa has expanded its services to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to the delight of both drivers and riders who got 100 per cent off their first trips using the application.

The launch which also doubled as a roundtable discussion with stakeholders held on April 15, 2021, at the Pentonrise Building, Bodija, Ibadan toed the line of successful launches in Lagos, Edo and River states.

Univasa’s commitment is to make rides safe for drivers and riders partner with the company, having several features in the application that makes this possible.

Univasa’s CEO, Dr Ben Adeniyi, asserted that “we want to change the transportation industry, give our partners higher returns while ensuring their safety, and we are committed to using technology and innovation to drive this sector. That is what has formed today’s expansion and we are still moving. We are looking forward to partnerships that will create jobs, provide security and safety when it comes to transportation and we are not backing out from this quest.”

The drivers present at the launch expressed their happiness at having more opportunities to provide services to riders in the city.

The team is also set to launch the platform with drivers and riders in Abuja in the coming weeks. Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of Univasa Nigeria Limited, Mr John Oyakhilome, said one of the features that differentiate Univasa from others is the relationship with the drivers.

According to him ‘We treat our drivers as partners, we make them unique. They decide how the market operates and we have one-on-one communication with them because they are stakeholders.’

Univasa Nigeria Limited is a Lagos-based company focusing on development of IT with various private organisations.

