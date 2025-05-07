UniUyo Prof kidnap: Group tasks FG on public trust

An advocacy media group in Akwa Ibom, the Eket Senatorial District Journalists’ Forum, has called on the Federal Government to do all within its power to restore security and public trust to ensure the safety of citizens across Nigeria.

The group’s call followed the abduction of a renowned University of Uyo communication scholar, Professor Herbert Batta, along the Owerri axis in Imo State on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

Our correspondent reports that Professor Batta, of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Uyo, was kidnapped while returning from an academic engagement. Although he regained his freedom early on Wednesday, 7 May, reports suggest that other victims were not as fortunate.

Reacting to the incident, Chairman of the group, Comrade Edet Okpo, described the situation as a “painful reflection” of the nation’s deteriorating security, adding that the freedom of movement guaranteed by the Constitution is increasingly being curtailed due to unchecked criminality.

“We are only relatively relieved that Professor Batta came out alive and unhurt. But this is not just about one person. Nigerians are being kidnapped on highways, in their homes, and even on waterways. This must stop,” he said.

The group also condemned what it termed the government’s “condonable laxity” in addressing insecurity. Citing the recent abduction of over 20 passengers on a boat travelling from Oron to Calabar during the Easter period—who remain missing—they warned that no part of the country is safe.

“While the authorities often dismiss these acts as the handiwork of ‘unknown gunmen,’ we challenge the government to unmask these criminals and restore public confidence. The Constitution is clear—the protection of lives and property rests squarely with the government,” Okpo stressed.

Calling for sustainable solutions rather than rhetoric, the group urged all levels of government to take decisive action against kidnapping and banditry.

“A stitch in time saves nine. Enough of belated apologies and sensational commentaries. Nigerians deserve real security,” the statement warned.

