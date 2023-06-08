UNITED Nigeria Airlines has announced plans to increase its fleet size and expand operations to more cities across Nigeria and the African region.

According to the plan, the airline will acquire two Embraer-190 aircraft, which will be delivered by the fourth quarter of the year 2023 as well as introduce 10 brand new Embraer-175 aircraft in batches within 24 months afterwards.

Unveiling these plans, the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said United Nigeria Airlines is not relenting in its effort to sustain its presence in the aviation sector and further serve Nigerians better.

His words: “We are desirous of expanding our operations. So, the acquisition of more aircraft is in accord with our business development and growth plan. We are bringing in Embrarer-190 aircraft. We expect them to be in Nigeria by the end of the fourth quarter of year 2023. We are also expecting another set of 10 brand new Embraer-17 thereafter. These will help us increase our capacity for national and regional operations.”

Okonkwo used the opportunity to hint of arrangements by the airline to commence operations to Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Niger Republic, Coted’Ivoire, and Senegal among other African countries.

The airlines which started operations in February 2021 with four Embraer 145 aircraft effectively, presently services nine cities in the country, with plans to connect more Nigerian cities within the 2023 fiscal year and in line with its mantra of flying to unite.

The multiple award-winning airline was recently certified by the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for its operational and safety standards.