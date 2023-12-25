The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, welcomed over 5,000 individuals from various communities in Idemili and neighbouring local government areas to his mansion in Ogidi, Anambra State, on Saturday, December 23, 2023. He celebrated Christmas by extending his generosity and bringing smiles to the faces of the less fortunate.

Prof. Okonkwo has made it a tradition to reach out to the indigent during Christmas, in line with the teachings of Christ Jesus, which emphasise love and sacrifice. As families gathered at his Ogidi mansion, they received gifts such as bags of rice, clothing, meat, cash, and other items.

For many families, their joy and celebration of Christmas depend on Professor Okonkwo’s annual acts of kindness. Being a respected philanthropist, he ensures that indigent families, regardless of their backgrounds, have enough to eat and enjoy the festive season.

According to the chairman, “The essence of Christmas is to celebrate Christ, whose life was about love and sacrifice. This charity event happens every December 23rd, and each year, the numbers increase. We will continue this tradition as long as we have the means and resources to put a smile on people’s faces. It’s a moment that I cherish, as it allows me to share what I have and bring hope to others.”

People from diverse backgrounds, faiths, and beliefs gather at Professor Okonkwo’s house every 23rd of December to spread love and hope. Many individuals praised his benevolence, charitable nature, and exemplary leadership, encouraging others to look up to him as a role model.

The atmosphere was filled with joy, happiness, fulfilment, and excitement as numerous families expressed their gratitude for being able to celebrate Christmas, thanks to Professor Obiora Okonkwo’s annual charity. This event has become an eagerly anticipated tradition for many during the festive season.

In addition to his time spent with indigent individuals, Professor Okonkwo also spread his generosity and Christmas gifts to his staff members, friends, aides, and various associates.

