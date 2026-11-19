United Nigeria Airlines and the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) have strengthened their collaborative efforts to expand cancer awareness and prevention advocacy, taking the campaign beyond conventional public engagement platforms to the aviation sector through targeted outreach to air travellers and other stakeholders.

The partnership is expected to promote cancer awareness and prevention through collaborative advocacy, public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement, in a move aimed at improving public understanding of the disease and encouraging early detection and preventive health practices.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between both organisations in the airline’s Lagos Office recently, Managing Director, United Nigeria Airlines, Mazi Osita Okonkwo said the partnership was to promote cancer awareness, encourage early detection, screening and mobilise funds for cancer-related interventions in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, Okonkwo said United Nigeria Airlines will introduce voluntary donations through its online ticket booking platforms, while passengers purchasing tickets can contribute from funds.

Okonkwo explained that all donations would go directly to an account designated by the Nigerian Cancer Society. The society will apply them funds to its cancer-related programmes. This arrangement allows passengers to support cancer awareness and interventions without making separate fundraising arrangements.

Explaining further, Okonkwo said, “to fight cancer, one has to start from early detection. With that it becomes easy but it becomes deadly when detected late. This initiative is not only to generate money but also to create awareness.”

The airline also plans to extend its cancer awareness fundraising beyond its website. Information materials will be placed in aircraft seat pockets, giving passengers another opportunity to participate. Those who miss the online donation option can make transfers or contribute through other designated channels. Meanwhile, the airline’s cabin services team will help communicate the campaign during flights.

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Okonkwo said the airline would use its extensive domestic passenger network to spread information about cancer awareness. He also appealed to journalists and media organisations to sustain public education beyond the launch.

According to him, small contributions from many passengers could collectively make a significant difference.

“We are flying for a purpose.” Through this partnership, United Nigeria Airlines hopes to make everyday air travel an opportunity to support a cause that could save lives,” Okonkwo stated.

Speaking at the event, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Professor Abidemi Omonisi, described early detection as one of Nigeria’s strongest opportunities to reduce cancer deaths.

He said the society had spent nearly 60 years promoting education, research, screening and patient support, with presence in all the states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

However, Omonisi identified the absence of a coordinated national screening programme as a major weakness in Nigeria’s healthcare response. Unlike developed countries, where organised programmes remind eligible citizens to undergo regular examinations, Nigeria largely depends on isolated screening exercises.

He warned that identifying patients without providing clear referral and treatment pathways discourages people from seeking screening.

He explained that early diagnosis could produce favourable outcomes despite Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure challenges. As an example, he cited a breast cancer survivor approaching 30 years of survival. Her diagnosis at stage one, he said, demonstrated the importance of detecting the disease before it advances.

“People shouldn’t die of cancer, ideally if they are discovered very early,” he said. Omonisi therefore urged Nigerians to take cancer awareness seriously and develop a culture of regular medical checks.

On policy, he said, “We have a robust policy on cancer prevention and control but implementation has always been the challenge”.

Omonisi welcomed the initiative, describing it as an idea conceived 100% by United Nigeria Airlines through its corporate social responsibility commitment.

He said the society had approached several organisations previously but struggled to secure sufficient support.

He also commended the airline for taking ownership of the initiative and recognising the importance of cancer awareness.

In her remarks at the event, Cabin Crew Manager of United Nigeria Airlines, Ronke Babalola, said her team will continue to create cancer awareness onboard.

“We are going to use a QR code whereby passengers who are interested could scan, while it takes to a website.”

“We will also adopt one-on-one interface with our passengers. It is going to be continuous and part of our operations procedures,” Babalola said.