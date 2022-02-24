United Nigeria Airline chief calls for protection of Air Peace

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Nigeria Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, has commended Air Peace for the feats it has attained in Sub-Saharan aviation, cautioning that the country’s economy will suffer dire consequences if the airline goes under.

Okonkwo while stating this during an interactive session with aviation journalists in Lagos on the one year existence of his airline, attributed reasons for calling for restraints against the ongoing social and other online platforms’ deliberate attacks on Air Peace in recent times.

The airline Chief insisted that rather than pull down the airline, that “Nigerians should be grateful to Air Peace for all that the airline has been doing in Nigeria’s aviation” even as he added that Nigerians should not allow the negative posts of detractors to pull down the company.

“Air Peace has taken a lot of bashing, knocking and pushing and they are still up there. We should not allow deliberate attacks that arose from utter ignorance or outright mischief to bring such a company down because if anything happens to Air Peace today, each and every one of us will pay the price and the economy will suffer.

“Air Peace deserves respect and commendation. We should not be quick to forget the good things they have done for this industry and country. Thanks to Air Peace, we can fly Nigerian flag to different countries of the world. We should feel proud of this, and this is a dream for most airlines in Nigeria. So, when Air Peace does these things, we all look up to the airline for inspiration.”

Okonkwo also used the occasion to urge the media especially aviation journalists to partner with airlines as stakeholders in aviation in educating and enlightening the flying public on key aviation issues.