United Capital unveils children’s investment fund

United Capital Plc has launched the United Capital Children Investment Fund, a new mutual fund product tailored to support long-term financial planning for children.

This move reinforces the company’s commitment to deepening financial literacy, promoting a culture of savings among Nigerian children, and boosting retail participation in the capital market.

Speaking at the official unveiling in Lagos, Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ashade, announced that the company’s mutual fund assets had surged by over 200 percent in the last three years, reaching an impressive N650 billion. This growth, he noted, reflects United Capital’s innovation-led strategy and unwavering focus on wealth creation across generations.

“In the past three years, we’ve grown from seven to eleven mutual funds, expanding our suite of products to meet evolving investor needs,” Ashade stated. “Our vision is clear—to build and manage wealth that transcends generations. The Children Investment Fund embodies our commitment to the future of Nigerian families and the prosperity of the nation.”

Set to be fully launched on May 28, 2025, the fund is a naira-denominated, open-ended mutual fund that allows parents and guardians to invest systematically in their children’s future. It offers capital appreciation, professional fund management, annual dividends, competitive returns, and flexible access. The fund’s portfolio is a well-diversified mix of government securities, corporate bonds, equities, and money market instruments.

Ashade emphasized the significance of the new product in fostering early financial literacy and empowering young Nigerians for future leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic contribution.

“This fund is more than a product—it’s a platform for purpose,” he said. “Every Nigerian child deserves a structured and empowering financial foundation. Through this fund, we aim to prepare the next generation for a world that rewards early planning and informed financial decisions.”

United Capital Asset Management, the subsidiary managing the fund, is now Nigeria’s second-largest collective investment scheme manager, the largest fixed-income fund manager, and the second-largest manager of dollar-denominated mutual funds in the country.

“These are not accidental achievements,” Ashade noted. “They reflect our culture of excellence across our business units—from investment banking and asset management to trusteeship and the emerging consumer finance arm. Business excellence is not negotiable; it defines how we operate and innovate.”

Odiri Oginni, Managing Director/CEO of United Capital Asset Management, provided further insights into the structure and performance expectations of the Children Investment Fund. She described it as a long-term fund that remains active beyond 365 days, providing consistent income, liquidity, and long-term capital growth.

“After one year, investors are eligible to receive dividends, which can be reinvested into the fund for compounded returns,” Oginni explained. “The fund aims to deliver an average return of at least 19 percent, outperforming inflation and optimizing returns through a strategic allocation across asset classes.”

She highlighted the fund’s focus on three main asset categories—money market instruments for liquidity, equities for capital appreciation, and fixed-income securities for stability and cash flow. This balanced approach is designed to meet both immediate and future financial needs, such as education, healthcare, or seed capital for entrepreneurial ventures.

“What differentiates this fund is its purpose-built design,” she said. “It’s not just another savings product. It’s a strategic tool for financial empowerment—tailored specifically for families who want to plan deliberately and effectively for their children’s futures.”

Oginni also addressed common investor concerns around inflation and market volatility. “We have structured this fund to consistently outperform inflation over time. Equities, despite their perceived risks, have historically delivered superior long-term returns. Combined with stable fixed income and liquid money market instruments, the fund is positioned to offer security and growth.”

As the Nigerian capital market evolves and retail participation expands, United Capital is poised to remain at the forefront, introducing products that address real financial challenges and unlock opportunities for sustainable wealth creation.

“The launch of the Children Investment Fund is a deliberate response to the need for inclusive, impact-driven financial products,” Ashade concluded. “As Nigeria strives toward a $1 trillion economy, early and smart financial planning must be a national priority. We are proud to lead the charge.”

