United Capital Plc mourns six staff lost in Afriland Towers fire

United Capital Plc has announced the death of six of its staff members following a tragic fire incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

In an official statement posted on its verified Instagram account, the company expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

United Capital Plc further stated that preparations are underway for a memorial service in honour of the late staff members.

The company also commended emergency responders for their efforts during the incident.

The statement reads, “It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity.

“We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

