United Capital holds memorial for colleagues lost in Lagos fire

United Capital Group on Monday hosted a memorial service in honour of six staff members who died in a fire incident at Afriland Towers, the company’s Lagos headquarters, on September 16.

The tragic incident has shaken Nigeria’s capital market community, drawing an outpouring of grief and solidarity from across the financial services industry.

The ceremony, held at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together regulators, market leaders, clients, partners and other stakeholders who paused business activities to pay their respects.

Additional viewing centres were set up in Abuja and Port Harcourt, while the event was streamed live to enable colleagues and well-wishers around the world to participate.

United Capital Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ashade, opened the service with a solemn tribute, leading a moment of silence and sharing personal reflections on each of the departed colleagues.

“The weight of this loss is immeasurable,” he said, offering words of comfort to the bereaved families and urging staff to draw strength from one another.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, which has close ties to United Capital, also delivered an emotional address.

He extended condolences to the families and reaffirmed the resilience of the United Capital and Heirs Holdings family in the face of the tragedy.

The ceremony featured heartfelt tributes from relatives, friends, and colleagues, celebrating the lives and professional contributions of the deceased.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo offered a message of hope and consolation, while acclaimed musician Timi Dakolo closed the service with a soul-stirring performance that left the hall in quiet reflection.

United Capital described the memorial as a fitting honour to the six colleagues whose dedication and impact will remain indelible.

“Their memories and contributions will forever live in our hearts,” the company said in a statement, pledging continued support for the families of the departed.

