Technology is at the heart of cryptocurrency. For it to survive, it needs to keep its heart healthy and does this by continually evolving and innovating, be it through partnerships, internal improvements, or bringing something new to the table. Just like regular exercise, these activities maintain a healthy heart, giving the industry an ever-youthful atmosphere and successful competitive advantages.

One main aspect of these new and every-youthful advantages is the creation of NFTs and meme coins. These have found incredible value in the market recently, so much that bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) NFT auction collected $2.5 million.

With the technological capabilities available to us today, it is no surprise that this innovation is moving at an astounding pace. Uniswap has effectively upgraded and plans to open a shop on the Moonbeam parachain of Polkdot (DOT) soon, which will bring a variety of benefits to the users. OKX has had a colossal impact on the market before but its recent collaboration with Lido aims to completely revolutionize the staking experience. As the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale counts down to launch, there are BIG things ahead for the community.

Uniswap Aims for the Moon

Uniswap is an Ethereum protocol that allows the community to trade tokens without middlemen or fees and, in addition, allows any token to be swapped by funding it with an ETH token of an equivalent value.

It aims to solve the liquidity problem that is commonly faced by decentralized exchanges by allowing the exchange to swap the tokens instead of the buyers and sellers.

Related News No Content Available

In a few weeks, Uniswap will deploy its V3 iteration onto the Moonbeam parachain which will work toward creating better advantages like improved capital efficiency, flexible fee structures, and improved user experience.

The decision to use Moonbeam comes from two very significant factors; it has the highest activity with Polkdot users and its architecture is the most friendly to the Uniswap ecosystem.

OKX Greenlights Liquidity with Lido

OKX is an exchange that is widely available to users globally and allows them to buy crypto using a card, bank account, or mobile wallet. Users can access high returns when using the staking or saving features. This makes the exchange exceptional when it comes to liquidity.





OKX has made a move to increase its liquidity capabilities. In collaboration with Lido, OKX aims to change the game in staking by offering users two benefits; earn rewards through liquid staking, along with the ability to use their staked tokens in other projects.

This allows users to expand their reward opportunities without the risks associated with traditional staking methods.

Big Eyes Coin Prepares to Close Presale

Big Eyes Coin has taken the crypto market by storm, more specifically meme coin enthusiasts. Whilst not modeled after any specific meme, the concept itself provides investors with everything they need to love it and connect with it.

It gathered a strong community within its first month and is currently leaping closer to its goal of $50 million. With the launch of the platform on June 3rd, there is much in store for the community.

The highlight of the launch is the Big Eyes Coin Casino, which will have more than 4,000 games including several Play-To-Earn (P2E) games that all give the user incentives to stay engaged on the platform.

The games are strictly BIG token playable and payout in the same currency. This guarantees the liquidity of the platform and also allows users to accumulate more tokens to either use on the platform at a later stage or trade.

As the presale comes to an end in a few weeks, users still have the benefit of earning more tokens through the loot boxes. These start at $10 and payout up to $1 million worth of prizes.

The Final Word

Cryptocurrency has a long way to go before every system and ecosystem is perfected but, for now, the implementation of all these advancements is setting the tone for the future of the industry. These platforms are laying the foundation for others to follow suit and make crypto even bigger and more interconnected than it is now.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin