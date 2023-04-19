Egungun (masquerade) is popular among the people of Oyo town, where the tradition is believed to have originated from.

Egungun is associated with honouring practitioners’ ancestors.

Egungun faithful focus on the traditions of their predecessors and maintain the reputation of their lineage.

In the other Yoruba kingdoms, the Egungun tradition can be understood to be one that honours both the ancestors and the gods, but the Egungun among the Oyo people has been specifically linked to honouring ancestors in particular.

For instance, the Agba Egungun unlike Paaka Egungun can be identified by its multi-layer, brightly-coloured lappets or straps of cloth with saw-kethered edging attached to a sculptural head-dress made of wood and cloth but lacking the horizontal structure of the Paaka Egungun.

The head piece can vary greatly in design and can include figure carvings, such as human in animal form, as well as more abstract carved forms.

Attached to the headpiece is a body suit/costume which completely covers the masquerader, and it is mostly made of Aso Oke. Common fabrics for Egungun attires include Arantii para oso and damask, considered the royal, gold-threaded cloth that has metallic sheen in sunlight (mosajiaso obi kiitannayanranyanran).

Other materials include white and black kitted mesh face panel through which the masquerader can see. There is also the use of medal, cowry shell and batons to adorn the area surrounding the knotted mesh.

Medicinal packets and amulets are also attached to the costume.

The Egungun culture is, however, not only limited to the costume, but includes dancing, drumming, singing and chanting of traditional verses.

Masqueraders and drummers are exclusively men, although women also participate in the singing and chanting of verses.





The Egungun belongs to a secret society among the Yoruba, while the leader is called Alagbaa. The society celebrates its most important festival in January for seven days.

Like other Yoruba religions, Egungun is based on oral traditional beliefs and practices by passing history and culture from one generation to the next.

AdenIran is Principal Assistant Museum Education Officer I, National Museum, Oyo.

