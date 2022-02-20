UNIPORT, LAUTECH win 2022 All Nigerian Universities Debate, Quiz Championships

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have emerged as the winners of the debate and quiz categories respectively.

The events took place from the 13th to 19th of February 2022 where students from 23 universities in Nigeria competed at three major events namely quiz, debate and public speaking.

The host institution, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) came second in the debate as Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture came third in the debate contest. In the quiz contest, Bowen University and the University of Lagos came second and third respectively.

Additionally, in the public speaking contest the Bowen University, University of Calabar and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka took 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The convener of the tournament in his remarks appreciated the school who attended the competitions as he seek more institutions participation at events like this.

He further emphasized the significant sponsorship and promotion for the All Nigeria debate and quiz competitions by mega organisations and institutions in the country.

The award ceremony which was held on Friday 18th February 2022 saw the presentations of awards, trophies and medals to deserving individuals and winning institutions.

The Local organizing committee chairman, Dr A. A. Owoade proclaimed his appreciation to the University management and members of the local organizing committee for a successful hosting as emphasised the need for sponsors for the event going forward.

