UNIPORT inaugurates NIMASA DG as CELTRAS Chairman

DIRECTOR-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has been inaugurated as Chairman, Governing Board of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies (CELTRAS), University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The inauguration, which took place at the university’s Institute of Petroleum Studies Auditorium, was supervised by the acting Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Professor Stephen Okodudu. It had in attendance many academic and non-academic staff.

Jamoh’s investiture followed his appointment in October as Chairman of the 10-member Governing Board of CELTRAS. Okodudu had said Jamoh was chosen by virtue of his position as Director-General of NIMASA, emphasising that his appointment “is an eloquent testimony to your outstanding contributions to national development.”

In his remarks after the inauguration of the Board, the NIMASA Director-General, who holds a doctorate in Logistics and Transport Management from the University of Port Harcourt, said he felt honoured “to lead this great team towards accomplishment of the noble mission and objectives of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies.”

He promised to prioritise maritime education and professionalism in the transport sector, while working hand-in-glove with the Governing Board to achieve the set goals of CELTRAS.

With the inauguration of the CELTRAS Board coming at a time when the Federal Government is trying to improve and expand the transportation infrastructure across the country, Jamoh said the Centre had its work cut out.

Earlier, Okodudu appreciated NIMASA for its contributions to CELTRAS, particularly the construction of an office complex for the Centre. He said he was impressed with the pace of the Centre’s growth from a humble beginning in 2012.

Acting Director of CELTRAS, Dr. Gladys Emenike, disclosed that the Centre had graduated three PhD students, including Jamoh.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…