UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman

By Adeolu Adeyemo/Osogbo
UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike if our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman, VC appointment requirements stand, uniosun

The Acting Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Osun State University (UniOsun), Wende Olaosebikan on Monday, said that the university would join the nationwide ASUU strike as soon as the suspension of the branch is lifted.

He maintained that, “it is only one ASUU and we all believe that we need to join the national strike so that government can listen to the agitation of our members.”

Making this known in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the acting chairman explained that, “Currently, Uniosun is not on strike. The reason is that we are currently on suspension by the national body”.

He stressed that “as soon as our application is considered and we are reinstated by the national body, we are definitely going to join the struggle because the demands and agitation of ASUU affected all its members.

“The suspension period of the Uniosun ASUU branch had almost lapsed. So, its members were looking forward to joining their counterparts in other universities in the struggle.

“We have observed the duration of the due date and we have asked all members of ASUU Uniosun to pay a fine.


“We have gathered the money and as I am talking to you today I just signed the payment schedule.

“After payment, we are going to file the reinstatement application, attach the evidence of payment and forward to the national body of ASUU.

“ASUU has a set of disciplinary procedures. In 2020, some members of ASUU Uniosun broke ASUU strike which led to the suspension of the branch by the National Executive Council of ASUU.

“We are still processing our application for reinstatement and as soon as that application succeeds, we are definitely going to join the national strike.”

