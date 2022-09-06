Union threatens another strike, seeks reversal of power sector privatisation

By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri
The National Association of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial action a few weeks after it resumed operations over failure of the Federal Government to address its demands.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday by the National Vice President, (East) Joe Oforka, the union noted with dismay that the power sector privatisation has not added value to the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He regretted that since nine years of power privatisation, entitlements of some of the workers of the defunct PHCN have not been paid resulting in untold hardship and death for some of them.

He said: “The precarious work conditions have imposed hardship on existing employees in the sector as the generation companies (GenCos) have refused to sign Conditions of Service guiding Employer/Employee relations, Lack of workplace democracy, poor remuneration and others.”

The National Vice President expressed disappointment that electricity tariff has continued to rise without making prepaid meters available to Nigerians despite Federal Government’s directive to the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He stressed that efforts made to use labour and their sweat to liberate the sector and the country from the clutches of those described as ‘Hustlers’ in the power sector.

He said: “We are the only voice currently crying in the wilderness, we cannot be cowed, this is no longer at the era of Master-Servant relationship.”


The group insisted that they are ready to down tools should federal government fails to implement the 2019 agreement with the union on the non-payment of exit entitlements to ex-PHCN workers.

He said: “Nigerians should also be informed that the two weeks window that we gave the federal government has elapsed. The Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible should the union be forced to embark on another nationwide strike.”

He stated that the infrastructural development by the new business owners in the power sector has almost gone comatose; while the socio-economic status of the average worker in the sector has continued to decline amidst prevailing harsh economic conditions.

He lamented that same equipment inherited pre-privatization have remained what drives the sector as there are no visible attempts by the generation companies (GenCos) and distribution companies (DisCos) to upgrade and expand their capacities/networks.

At a separate press conference in Owerri, the South/ East, South/South secretary of the union, Emeka Ugboaja had urged the Federal Government to reverse the privatisation of the power sector.

 

