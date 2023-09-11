The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Zone 2, Southwest Nigeria, has charged President Bola Tinubu, to quickly call into order some enemies who were trying at all costs to pull down the peaceful atmosphere of the union to forestall possible breakdown of peace and order in the southwest.

The union leaders further appealed to members of NURTW in the southwest, to remain resolute, peaceful, and continue to promote activities of the Union, and support the administration of President Tinubu, in its efforts, to turn around the fortune of the nation.

The union made the call in a statement jointly signed by the union’s Zonal Chairman Southwest, who was elected as the National Vice President, Chief Folorunsho Olamilekan Salami, and Alhaji Abideen Olajide Ejioogbe, the Oyo State Chairman NURTW, who was elected as the National Trustee and made available to newsmen.

They noted that the brazen manners at which the disgruntled elements are intimidating its members, and interfering in the affairs of the union are capable of creating chaos.

They thereafter pleaded for calm among its teeming members, saying its National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, and other executive members, who were recently sworn-in are the known, authentic, and accepted leaders of the union at all levels.

The statement however charged members of the Union to disregard a rumour making the round, that a reelection into various national positions of the Union will be held again.

The statement described such insinuation as false, and a figment of imagination of its author orchestrated by some disgruntled elements, who have renounced their membership with the NURTW, and flouted Park management system.

“‘The disgruntled elements, who have renounced their membership of NURTW are up to mischief, and have no say whatsoever in the affairs of our union under the law, and the constitution of NURTW, a union which has been in existence since 1978’.

It expresses concern over the rascality, and the level of impunity by the disgruntled elements, who forcefully took over the union’s office in Abuja.

The Union had on August, 2023 sworn in Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as its National President, for a second term in office, alongside other executive members at the 10th Quadrennia National delegate conference, held in Lafia, Nasarawa state, following their election at the Special Zonal delegate conference, held in May, in line with the union’s constitution.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE