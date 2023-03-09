By Shola Adekola | Lagos

A renowned labour leader in the country’s aviation sector, Comrade Abdulrazak Saidu, has taken a swipe at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for backing the illegality of denying aviation agencies a properly constituted governing board for the almost eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’ government.

Condemning the refusal of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to inaugurate the governing boards despite the uproar from different stakeholders,Saidu, who is the General Secretary of Association Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), came down heavily on FEC in particular for giving support to the minister by continuing to approve huge funds to the ministry despite the absence of the boards.

According to Saidu, the FEC, rather than challenge the minister, continued to release money for the award of contracts without querying him on the absence of the boards that would have served as checks and balances in the sector.

He said, “Why will the FEC keep on approving money for contracts for the minister without querying the absence of boards? The Acts that created the agencies have provisions for the boards that are supposed to be involved in their day-to-day runnings. They did not question those shenanigans and they continued to approve money.”

The labour leader noted that though the minister started well, he appointed many aides who had no knowledge of the workings of the aviation sector.

