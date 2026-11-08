Union Bank partners Nigerian Breweries to reward outstanding teachers, promote digital learning

UNION Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to improving education in the country through its partnership with the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award and support for digital learning infrastructure in schools.

The bank, which partnered with the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition for the third consecutive year, joined Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to celebrate outstanding educators at the 2026 grand finale held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, held on October 30, saw Ms Busayo Victoria Adeyemo of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Lagos, emerge as the overall winner of the 12th edition of the competition.

Adeyemo was selected from 10 finalists drawn from more than 2,000 entries submitted nationwide.

Her prizes include a cash award of N10 million, a new Honda sport utility vehicle (SUV), participation in an international capacity development programme and a N30 million infrastructure project for her school.

Speaking at the ceremony, Union Bank Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Mrs Olufunmilola Aluko, congratulated the finalists and state champions, describing the competition as one of the most consistent private-sector initiatives supporting the teaching profession in Nigeria.

She said more than 300 teachers had been recognised through the initiative, adding that the bank’s partnership was central to its Edu360 education programme under the UnionCares platform.

According to her, the initiative addresses different aspects of the education value chain, with teachers playing a critical role in improving learning outcomes.

Teachers remain at the centre of that work, because every other investment in education depends on the person who stands in front of the class each morning,she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund and Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Thibaut Boidin, said teachers make contributions whose impact on society may take years to become evident.

In a related development, Union Bank supported the commissioning of a Digital Learning Centre at Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE), Sauka, Lugbe, Abuja, in October.

The facility was established by the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund in honour of the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Ms Serah Yusuf, who teaches at the school, with support from Union Bank through its Edu360 platform.

The centre is equipped with computers, internet connectivity and facilities for computer-based examinations, providing students with access to digital learning resources and opportunities to develop relevant technology skills.

It is also expected to prepare students for examinations conducted electronically, including the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Teachers and the school community attended the commissioning.

Leading Union Bank’s delegation, the Abuja 2 Area Business Executive, Mr Francis Anaemene, said the project reflected the outcome of the bank’s sustained support for the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative.

He described Yusuf’s emergence as the 2025 national winner as evidence of the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

â€œUnion Bank is delighted to witness todayâ€™s fruition of our support for the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative for the third year running. The achievement of Ms Serah Yusuf, the Maltina Teacher of the Year 2025 national winner, is a testament to her schoolâ€™s culture of excellence, and todayâ€™s commissioning is a fitting celebration of it,â€ he said.

Union Bank said its education intervention was anchored on Edu360, a programme established in 2018 to improve access to education, enhance its quality and optimise learning outcomes through partnerships across different sectors.

The bank said its support for the teacher recognition programme and digital learning infrastructure aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Established in 1917, Union Bank provides financial services to individual and corporate customers through a nationwide network of more than 300 branches and digital banking channels.