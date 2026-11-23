The University of Ilorin has emerged overall winner of the maiden Kwara Campus Poetry Championship (KCPC), coming top ahead of 15 other tertiary institutions in a statewide literary contest.

The contest was designed to discover emerging talents and promote poetry as an instrument of social engagement, cultural expression and nation-building.

The championship was convened by Dr Mohammed El-Nasir Al-Amin, a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies at Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, through the Ilorin Creative and Cultural Foundation (ICCF), in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Kwara State Chapter, with support from the Kwara State Government.

In his opening remarks, the convener, Dr Al-Amin, said the championship was conceived to celebrate ideas, identify promising creative talents and provide young people with an organised platform to express their thoughts and engage with issues affecting society.

He explained that the initiative was intended to move poetry beyond the conventional classroom and literary gathering by creating opportunities for young people to develop their voices, build confidence, engage in intellectual exchange and contribute to conversations around social responsibility and collective development.

He also expressed optimism that KCPC would develop into an enduring literary and creative platform, extending opportunities for talent discovery, mentorship and artistic development to young people across Kwara and beyond.

The grand finale, held at the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Ilorin, brought together students, academics, writers, poets, government officials and cultural stakeholders for a celebration of creative expression and youthful ingenuity.

The University of Ilorin secured the Abdulrasheed Na’Allah first position prize and received a cash prize of ₦1 million, while the Kwara State College of Nursing, Ilorin, came second with ₦500,000. Grand Plus College of Education finished third, receiving ₦250,000.

The competition, themed “Poetry as a Catalyst for Gender Relations, Social Responsibility and Shared Nation-Building”, provided a platform for students from 16 tertiary institutions to demonstrate their abilities in poetry writing, interpretation, performance and artistic presentation.

The event marked the culmination of a two-part programme which began on October 3 with a capacity-building workshop at the same venue. The workshop was designed to prepare participants for the competition through practical engagements in creative writing, poetry appreciation, performance poetry and spoken-word presentation.

From training to competition:

At the October 3 workshop, participants engaged with established scholars, writers and creative practitioners on the place of poetry in contemporary society and its potential as a tool for intellectual development, cultural preservation and social transformation.

Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade of the University of Ibadan delivered the keynote address, while Professor Razinat Talatu Mohammed of the University of Abuja and Dr Akinlolu Olusegun, popularly known as Beautiful Nubia, participated as special guest speakers, with the latter joining virtually.

Also speaking as a guest speaker, the former Vice-Chancellor of KWASU and the University of Abuja, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, emphasised the importance of creativity, education and literary expression in youth development and empowerment.

He told the young poets to develop their creative abilities, embrace originality and recognise poetry as more than an artistic exercise, but also a means of documenting experiences, interrogating social realities and preserving cultural identities.

The workshop provided the intellectual and practical foundation for the grand finale, where participating institutions translated the lessons of the training into competitive performances before an audience of literary practitioners and invited guests.

Poetry, gender and nation-building take centre stage:

The grand finale attracted a number of prominent personalities, including the member representing Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya, who chaired the occasion; the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, represented by the District Head of Alapa, Alhaji Saka Yusuf; and the Kwara State Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Nafisat Buge.

The chairman of the occasion, Hon. Shagaya, acknowledged the relevance of poetry within the creative arts and encouraged participants to maintain originality in their creative expressions.

The competition was adjudicated by a panel comprising Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu, Yusuf Alabi Balogun, Professor Oludolapo Ojediran and Yahaya Habeeb Olatunji, popularly known as Baba Kamo.

The presence of academics, cultural practitioners and public office holders reflected the championship’s attempt to bridge the divide between literary education, creative practice and public engagement.

Beyond the institutional competition, the maiden edition also featured the ARA Aderinoye Literary Prize, an initiative designed to recognise emerging poets whose works engage with the championship’s central themes.

The prize attracted more than 70 entries, with eight poets eventually shortlisted across the Kwaran and Non-Kwaran categories.

Princess Shiloh Owolabi emerged winner in the Kwaran category with her poem, We Rise on the Same Soil, while Salami Olatunji Yusuf won the Non-Kwaran category with The Throne and the Anvil. Their victories were announced at the grand finale.

The inclusion of the literary prize expanded the scope of the championship beyond stage performance, providing opportunities for poets who engage with social issues through written poetry.

The emergence of KCPC comes amid broader efforts to strengthen Kwara State’s cultural and creative sector.

Speaking after the competition, some participating students expressed appreciation to the organisers and the Kwara State Government for providing an opportunity to showcase their abilities and participate in a programme that exposed them to the possibilities within the creative industry.