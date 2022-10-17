Newly inaugurated Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, has promised to take the university to a new height and ensure institutional excellence.

Speaking at his inauguration and assumption of office in Ilorin on Monday, Professor Egbewole said that his administration would study strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) that characterised the university and l address them for collective interest.

“I have been part and parcel of this university for some two and half decades and I am definitely aware of its nature and texture. I have taken time to study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) that characterise or confront the university and I am prepared to address them for institutional excellence and our collective interest.

“I believe strongly in the human capital interest of this great university. Together, we can take the university to the topmost league in Africa if we are SMART.

“The SMART university mantra entails that my administration, with your support, will be purposefully geared towards achieving, sustainable development, monumental achievements, adaptive capacity, rapid response to change and team building.”

The new VC, who pledged to make good use of the human capital interest of the university, solicited support and cooperation of the institution’s management team to place the university where it rightly belonged.

He said the principle of inclusive governance of no-door policy will be deployed to manage challenges that may arise.

Professor Egbewole noted that his administration will ensure the judicious use of resources as well as the maintenance of law and order.

Unilorin VC promises institutional excellence