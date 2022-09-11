Unilorin VC-designate pledges to be fair to all

Vice Chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, has pledged that his incoming administration will be fair and just to the university community in its dealings.

A press statement released at the weekend by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, quoted the newly appointed Vice Chancellor as saying that “the University of Ilorin is greater than all of us and we want to extend our hands of fellowship to all our colleagues who also applied for this post and appeal that they should join hands with us to do this work collectively and in an all-inclusive manner.”

The Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law commended the University Governing Council “for conducting a very thorough and painstaking exercise” that culminated in his appointment, assuring the Council and the University community “that this appointment is for all of us as we will continue to put the University first in all our undertakings.”

He, therefore, appealed for the unflinching support of the people “in the discharge of the onerous tasks ahead.”

“Our students are our pride and we will continue to run a student-friendly regime with emphasis on improved work ethics and zero tolerance for corruption in all its ramifications.

“We give kudos to the workers of this great University for their untiring efforts in ensuring that our system continues to run in spite of the challenges.

“We will continue to give premium to the training and re-training of the workforce while the welfare of the workers will be given priority.

“Our efforts at improving the quality of research will lead to a few innovations in that regard and we implore the concerned staff to see us as partners in progress with a view to ensuring enhanced capacity and improved delivery.

“We want to appreciate the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, and pray for a peaceful transition to move our University to the next level.”

