The University of Ibadan and the University of Ilorin have emerged as winners in the Climate Risk Research Challenge—Nigeria 2023 Prize Event, which highlighted their contributions to climate risk research.

Speaking at the event, hosted by the University of Ibadan, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Oyebode Adebowale, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor A. Olapegba, said that the event was a celebration of pioneering research and dedication to addressing climate risk and resilience in the agriculture sector.

The DEWSClim Innovators from the University of Ibadan, led by Peace Aburime, took first place with a prize of $5,000.

The second-place UNILORIN TEAM A, led by Jimoh-Faari Abdulkabir, won $3,500, and the third-place APEX Team from the University of Ibadan, led by Olajire Aduragbemi, won $1,500.

The Vice-Chancellor, who said that the event recognised the innovative efforts of student researchers, added that it underscored the importance of collaborative endeavours in tackling climate challenges in relation to food security.

“Our students have demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and resilience. Their work is a testament to the high standards of academic excellence at our institution,” he said.

Abubakar Shuaibu, a representative of Green Energy Mission Africa, while speaking at the event, expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

Shuaibu said the Climate Risk Research Challenge has showcased the brilliance and commitment of the young scholars.

“Their innovative solutions to climate risk are not only impressive but crucial for our future,” he said.

Azeez Abubakar, of Sustainable Solutions for Green Growth, gave an overview of the competition, emphasising its objectives and impact.

“This challenge has been instrumental in fostering a spirit of collaboration and open-source innovation among students.

“The insights gained by researchers will significantly contribute to mitigating climate risks across various sectors in Nigeria,” he said.

In his address, Prof. Adegbenga Adekoya highlighted the critical need for continued research and proactive measures on the climate challenge.

Adekoya said the world faced increasing climate challenges, saying the research and solutions presented by the students were vital.

“They represent hope and progress in our fight against climate change,” he said.

TRIBUNE reports that presentations from the winning teams showcased their research and proposed solutions.

TRIBUNE also reports that the event marked the joint launch of ResilientScape Africa by Green Energy Mission Africa and Sustainable Solutions for Green Growth, setting the stage for future collaborative efforts.

“ResilientScape Africa will build on the success of this challenge, focusing on enhancing environmental sustainability across our continent.

“This new project aims to enhance environmental sustainability and climate resilience across African communities,” Shuiabu said.

Heather Ackenhusen, a sponsor and volunteer for the Climate Risk Research Challenge, expressed her appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the challenge.

“This event has been a remarkable success, thanks to the collective efforts of the students, faculty, and supporters. Together, we are making a difference,” she said.

In an interview with TRIBUNE, Peace Aburime, the lead for the winning team, appreciated the organisers and sponsors of the challenge, saying it was time climate challenge research became a public concern among Nigerians.

Aburime said the challenge has exposed her and her team to more insights into the need to explore more solutions to the climate challenge and food security.

She said the prize money won will be used for further research towards solving the impact of the climate crisis on food security in Nigeria.

TRIBUNE reports that the Climate Risk Research Challenge—Nigeria 2023 prize event not only celebrated the achievements of the participants but also laid a strong foundation for future initiatives in climate resilience and sustainability in Africa.

