Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, said the university will support the Department of Performing Arts to establish a film village.

Egbewole made this pledge in Ilorin while declaring open the 499 final year project performance titled; “Agudua,” held at the Performing Arts Theatre, in the University on Tuesday.

He said that the film village, when established, would enhance the department’s global presence and improve the university’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the lecturers of the department and their students for keeping faith with the project since 1985.

“I hope that people will pay to see various performances by the students in the near future,” Egbewole said.

He said his vision is for the department to develop a strategy to turn the course into a revenue-generating venture for both the department and the university.

In his remarks, Prof. Segun Oyewo, the Head of the Department of Performing Arts, said that the department reached a significant milestone because of the tremendous support of the Vice Chancellor and his management team.

He added that the recent renovation of the Performing Arts Theatre was possible with the support of the Vice Chancellor.

“The rich artistic traditions of the 499 final year project performance, which has flourished since 1985, started with five groups of 18 students and are now expanding to 18 groups performing for over 18 days.

“The theatre is experiencing significant patronage, and with the continued support of the administration, it will be transformed into a premier destination for theatre entertainment in Nigeria and Africa,” Oyewo said.

