UNILORIN SUG tasks new students on good conduct

The University of Ilorin Students Union Government (SUG) has expressed happiness over the resumption of returning and fresh students of the institution, while advising them on best conduct.

Mr Tobiloba Faji, the president of the union and a 400-level student of the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

He said: “Now that we are back on campus, it is expedient to sensitise our fresh students and remind the returning students that we are a community of intellectuals, and we must conduct ourselves in that manner.

“We must not be caught in the acts that violate the customs, traditions, rules, and regulations of the university. Ours is a university governed by rules that must be strictly adhered to.

“As we prepare to commence full academic activities, I enjoin all ‘Unilorites’ to join hands in the intrinsic and extrinsic development of our university community.”

The student leader assured the students of his administration’s commitment towards prioritising their interests.

According to him, the union is actively working towards ensuring that students are actively involved in the decision-making process on issues that directly affect them.

“We understand the challenges, and we pledge to be undeterred in our constant negotiations and interactions with the management in tackling these challenges.

“It is time to buckle up; the days ahead will test your strength and resolve. UNILORIN demands that you are fit mentally, psychologically, physically, emotionally, academically, and in character, ready to face all challenges head-on as you encounter them on your sojourn as an undergraduate,” he said.

He appreciated the university management for the support that has been extended to the union’s leadership and the entire students’ populace.





Faji stressed that with their continual support, the students union will forge a partnership that will translate to a better campus experience for all stakeholders of the university.