Unilorin student seeks N43m for stage four kidney transplant

A 200-level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Victor, is appealing for N43 million in support from well-meaning Nigerians to undergo a kidney transplant at Newhaven Specialist Hospital in Lagos.

Victor said his health problems began in November 2025, when he was playing football at the university’s sports complex. He sustained a minor fracture in his left leg, but his condition later developed into a life-threatening illness.

A few weeks later, his face and legs began to swell. He was advised to visit the university hospital for treatment and was subsequently referred to another hospital, where he underwent several tests, including urine and kidney function tests.

At Taiwo Hospital in Ilorin, he was diagnosed with Stage V end-stage renal disease, a form of chronic kidney disease.

According to a medical report signed by Dr S. Alagbe, a consultant nephrologist, Victor was admitted to the facility with weakness, leg swelling and loss of appetite. He requires financial support to continue twice-weekly haemodialysis sessions.

Victor’s mother, Miss Adesanya Comfort, tearfully appealed for financial assistance to cover his ongoing treatment and save his life. She said the family had sold its land, house and other valuables to pay for his dialysis but had now run out of money to continue his care.

After spending more than N20 million on his treatment, the family has been asked to raise N43 million for a kidney transplant, which it described as the only way to save Victor’s life.

Please, we appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to support him in any way they can. No amount is too small, and every donation can go a long way towards saving his life.

Account Number: 2458216260

Account Name: Victor Adekunle Olajide

Bank: UBA